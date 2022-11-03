HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Comfort food makes you feel better. Beef stew is one of the best.

A community dinner this weekend will help someone else feel better.

Kristina Bayus had surgery four months ago to fix multiple compression syndromes. We shared her story as she was preparing to go to Germany. She’s still healing from the surgery but believes it was successful.

Kristina still has a kidney condition, which is compared to having constant kidney stones, and it’s only seen in less than one-tenth of the population.

“We want this to be a common knowledge thing. It’s not fun for anybody because it’s very painful and very, you know, it makes anybody inflicted very sick. So it’s not an easy thing to go through,” said Mark Bayus, Kristina’s father.

The condition is known as LPHS and it also afflicts a realtor in the office where Mike works.

A Community Beef Stew starts at Noon Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard. It goes until the pot is empty.

Ten percent of the proceeds will help Kristina pay for medical bills. It’s also being used to generate money to help the other person suffering from the same kidney conditions.

This Beef Stew has been going on for about 20 years and has helped numerous other families during that time.