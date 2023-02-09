(WKBN) – The inspector who checks bee yards every year in Mahoning and Columbiana Counties has just stepped down, so the state needs to find a new inspector.

Mahoning County has 131 bee yards. Columbiana County has 169. They have to be registered with the state.

Each county appoints and pays its own inspector. Fourteen counties need them right now, including Mahoning and Columbiana.

It’s a seasonal part-time job from April to October. And applicants need to have five years of beekeeping experience.

“Honeybees, just like anything else, they can get pests and diseases. So the inspectors go out and they’re looking for pests and diseases. And they help the beekeeper manage his pests,” said State Apiarist Barb Bloetscher.

Ohio has 51,000 honeybee colonies. The state needs everyone to be healthy so there’s good pollination and good crop yield.

To apply for the inspector position contact Apiary Program, Ohio Dept. of Agriculture, 8995 E. Main St., Building 23, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, or call 614-728-6373. You can inquire by email at apiary@agri.ohio.gov.