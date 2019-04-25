Bee sting reactions you should pay attention to Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WKBN) - Flowers are blooming, insects are returning and for many people, that means worrying about bee stings.

Allergists say it's almost impossible to predict if you're allergic to bee stings unless you get stung.

Most people will have some sort of reaction, such as pain at the sting site, some mild swelling and redness.

Others experience more serious effects.

"Lip swelling, trouble breathing, nausea, vomiting, hives that spread throughout all the body -- those are of much more concern. Those are where you need more rapid emergency care," said Dr. Ravi Karnani, with Akron Children's.

The doctor said fewer than 100 people actually die from bee stings each year so severe reactions are pretty rare.