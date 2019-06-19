Beaver Twp. police looking for statue thief

Police say the man was stopped in traffic when he took the statue

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Beaver Township are looking for a man who took a statue from a local business.

Police shared a picture on Facebook of the car that the thief was driving, hoping someone will recognize it. They also posted a picture of what the statue looks like.

The theft happened June 14 at Farmer Dave’s Gift and Garden Shoppe on Route 7.

Police say the thief was stopped in traffic. A “younger male” got out of his car, took the statue, got back into his car and drove away, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaver Township police at 330-549-5338.