Beaver Twp. police investigating man’s death; looking for witness

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Beaver Township are investigating the death of a man who was found at a home Wednesday night.
The body of Joseph Catullo, 52, was found inside a home in the 4000 block of Lesher Rd. around 5 p.m.
Police are now looking for a potential witness.
That person is Gerald McMannis, 62. He is a white man, approximately 6’1” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Police also released a photo of the man Thursday.
He is possibly driving a 2000 Ford F-150, originally white in color, but the vehicle has been spray-painted black and has a wooden bed. A potential registration on the vehicle is Ohio FTV-1534, according to police.
If you have any information, contact the Beaver Police Department at 330-549-5338.
The Beaver Police Department is being assisted in its investigation by Mahoning Valley law enforcement officials, including the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
