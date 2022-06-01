BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Beaver Township continue to a break-in at Reserve Run Golf Course and have released photos of possible suspects.

The break-in happened on April 26.

Investigators say the suspects broke the door window to the golf shop as well as a window to the lounge. According to a police report, they got away with some cash but left some items behind on hole 1.



Wednesday, police released pictures of the suspects possibly connected to the crime.

It was unknown how the thieves got onto the property as the gate at the road was locked at the time, according to the report.

The Mill Creek MetroParks Police Department is also investigating a recent break-in at its golf course, but it’s unknown at this time whether the crimes are connected.