Beaver Township Volunteer Fire and EMS Department looking for more help

The Beaver Township Volunteer Fire and EMS Department is hosting an open house at their station in North Lima on Sunday, encouraging residents to consider serving their community.

According to a press release, the station is hoping to recruit new volunteer firefighters and EMS representatives to help with their shortage of workers.

Residents will get to meet other volunteer staff members at the meeting.

The department will provide the training needed to become a volunteer firefighter or EMT representative. These volunteers are paid $20 per stipend.

The open house will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call EMS Chief Frank Dispensa at 330-549-2133.