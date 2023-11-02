BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews have a portion of E. Calla Road in Beaver Township blocked off after a tractor-trailer rolled onto its side.

The road is blocked between Market Street and Woodworth Road.

According to Beaver Township’s police chief, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. No injuries or spills were reported, but the road is blocked until it can be cleared.

A crane is on the scene to help pick the tractor-trailer up.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.