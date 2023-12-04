BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the season of giving. For many, gifting a cute pet may seem like a great idea

But there are some factors to keep in mind to try to reduce returns at local shelters.

“It’s not just going to be today with the fuzzy, cute little puppy. It’s going to be a long-term relationship. With dogs, it’s a lot of training. Dogs are very needy. They have to have human companionship,” said Diane Less of Angels for Animals.

She said local shelters like her own vet people even more this time of year.

“We have a lot of issues, like I said. [The] return of our adoptive animals more than usual, the surrender of owners’ pets more than usual, and then donations are really down,” she said.

She thinks a lot of this has to do with the economy.

“This is something to think about when you adopt is the cost. I mean, owning a dog is like getting to be like owning a horse,” Less said.

While some gifts are better left as surprises – this one is not.

Be sure to talk it over and make sure the person you’re gifting a pet to is ready to take on the lifetime responsibility.

Though sometimes the holidays do prove to be a good time for adoption.

“For a lot of people, it is the best time of the year because they’re going to get some time off to be home, because it’s important in the beginning that you’re with that pet so you can see what they’re doing,” Less said.