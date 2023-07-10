BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police say an argument over fireworks left one with serious injuries and another in jail.

Sunday afternoon, officers in Beaver Township were sent to Maplecroft Trailer Park where a man was unresponsive on the ground after a fight.

Officers arrived to find a crowd of people surrounding the man, who had blood coming from his face, a swollen eye and other injuries.

Police say the man was having difficulty answering questions due to the trauma he sustained to his head. He told police that he remembered confronting a group that set off fireworks and flares frequently when an argument started and one of the men threatened to burn down his home, according to a police report. He said one of the men told him, “You don’t know the people I do” before punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground.

A witness told police that the man’s attacker had also kicked him in the face while he was on the ground and ran after he was confronted by a woman who was there.

Police located the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Robert Walp, at Woodworth Park, where he was arrested, according to the report. Walp told police that he was acting in self-defense and that the man had hit him with a spatula and punched him. Police said Walp did not appear to have any visible injuries.

Walp was charged with felonious assault due to the other man’s serious injuries, according to the report.