YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to starting a 2021 fire at a Beaver Township trailer park was sentenced on Tuesday to three to four and a half years in prison.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito gave the sentence to Andrew Garver, 36, who pleaded guilty July 24 to a second-degree felony charge of arson and a third-degree felony charge of burglary.

The sentence was recommended by the attorneys in the case and Judge D’Apolito upheld their recommendation.

Garver was charged with the Jan. 6, 2021, fire at the Maplecroft Trailer Park on Florence Drive.

The fire, which damaged a trailer, was initially declared an arson but charges were filed this year after new evidence was found.

Defense attorney Tony Meranto said the investigation was reopened after Garver confessed to the victim over a jail phone call that he had set the fire.

Meranto was in the jail at the time when she talked to Garver on the phone.

Garver said he was under the influence of methamphetamine when he set the fire. He said he did not mean for the trailer to burn down.