CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A Mahoning County judge is expected in court in connection to a crash out of Beaver Township in November.

Common Pleas Judge R. Scott Krichbaum is expected to be arraigned on two misdemeanor charges.

Police believe that Krichbaum was the driver who hit a bicyclist on Sharrott Road and left the scene. The cyclist was injured in the crash.

Due to a conflict of interest, a prosecutor from Cuyahoga County has been called in to handle the case, as has a visiting judge from Stark County.

Krichbaum said through his attorney that he is not commenting on the case.