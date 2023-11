BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A bicyclist was hurt after a hit and run crash in Beaver Township early Thursday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a bicyclist traveling north was hit by a car near Sharrott Road and Cedar Drive, according to police.

The bicyclist is expected to be OK despite their injuries.

Police say the car in question is maroon in color and is missing its passenger side mirror and a headlight. Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaver Township police at 330-549-5338.