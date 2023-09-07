BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A local program is hoping to hook children and help them land a future.

Beaver Township runs a fishing program in the spring and fall. The next one is Saturday.

Children will be given a fishing pole and will put their line in the water with a police officer at Memorial Park.

Some kids will learn to fish and may do it for the very first time. The program’s goal is to create a positive interaction.

“You want your youth to feel they can come to the police for anything that they need. And building those relationships and rapport with our community and our young people. It’s, it’s very important,” said Chief Eric Dattilo.

“It’s about our future, as I put it, having the kids here and giving them something positive to do,” said Scott Conway, with Beaver Township Parks.

The fishing program at Memorial Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Nineteen children have already signed up.