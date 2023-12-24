BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A driver could be facing OVI charges after a rollover crash on state Route 11 Sunday afternoon in Beaver Township.

Around 4:30 p.m., a pickup truck heading south went off the right side of the road, which caused the vehicle to roll over several times, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The truck became airborne at one point before coming to rest in a pasture several hundred feet from the highway.

Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt and has non-life-threatening injuries.

OVI charges could be pending once urine sample results are returned, highway patrol says.