BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Downed power lines have closed a portion of State Route 164 Thursday morning.

Crews said that the area between State Route 164 and State Route 14 in Beaver Township is closed.

Crews did not say how this happened.

Over 60 people are without power in Mahoning County, according to First Energy. Power is expected to be back on at 9:30 a.m.

