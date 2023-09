BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County is slowing traffic.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 234, near where Interstate 680 merges with the Turnpike.

Traffic is slowly moving in one of the lanes.

Domenic Weser contributed to this report.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.