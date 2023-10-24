BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Beaver Township farmer who was harvesting soybeans Tuesday evening had to abruptly stop after his combine caught fire.

The burned-out combine could be seen sitting in a field on Beaver-Springfield Road between East Pine Lake and East Garfield Roads.

After the fire began around 5:30 p.m., black smoke could be seen 5 miles away.

When firefighters arrived, they also sprayed around the combine to prevent the field from catching fire.

The farmer’s name was not known but he was already looking for help.

“He’s made a few phone calls to different farmers around, hoping he could get some help to unload the beans that’s on there and get a farmer and another combine to come in to finish taking his beans off for him, which in this area, a lot of farmers help each other when something like this happens,” said Beaver Township Fire Captain Leonard Vanpelt.

Vanpelt said when he arrived, the combine was fully engulfed. He was told the farmer heard an explosion and the whole back engine compartment was on fire.

The combine was likely destroyed, according to the captain.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.