BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was facing an OVI charge is now facing more charges following a traffic stop in Beaver Township.

Officers were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of W. Middletown Road on reports of someone in a pickup truck that went off the road several times and nearly hit another driver.

When officers arrived, they said they found the pickup stopped in the road with the driver’s side door open and 54-year-old Aaron Rice, of Youngstown, urinating at the side of the road.

They said Rice was slurring his speech and initially did not respond to their commands to take his hands out of his pockets and sit on the tailgate of the truck.

Rice refused a field sobriety test and attempted to get back into his truck, the report stated.

Backup was called to assist with Rice’s arrest because he continued to resist, according to the police report. At the police station, police said they would let him go with a citation for the OVI, but he continued to be “combative” so he was additionally charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business, the report stated.

Rice is scheduled to appear Mahoning County District in Canfield on Tuesday.