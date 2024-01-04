BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting next week, Beaver Township will have its emergency calls handled by another agency.

The township will be turning over call-taking and dispatching duties to Austintown, which already handles 911 communications for several other police and fire departments.

Beaver Township Police Chief Eric Datillo said residents should not notice any service change, and the township will save by not having to maintain and improve its own system.

“We started this as an investigative venture to find out what it would take to upgrade our technology because our technology here at Beaver PD is a little behind the times,” Datillo said. “After finding out that it wasn’t going to be cost-effective, we investigated the possibility of Austintown dispatching for us.”

As part of the arrangement, Beaver Township’s four dispatchers will all be retained to work at the Austintown dispatch center. Staff will remain at the police station to handle requests for reports and other information.

The changes will go into effect Jan. 9.