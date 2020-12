The Beaver Fire Department says the home is a complete loss.

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, OH (WKBN) – A home in Beaver Township went up in flames late Monday night on New Buffalo Road. The fire happened at around 10:30 p.m.

The Beaver Fire Department says the home is a complete loss. The Fire Chief told First News that the house was empty at the time of the fire, and was also undergoing renovations.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.