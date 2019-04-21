Beaver police, Troopers search for man who drove car into telephone pole

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - A car hit a telephone pole in Beaver Township, flipping onto its side before the driver took off on foot.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday on South Avenue, just south of Western Reserve Road, near the I-680 exit ramp.

South Avenue is currently closed from North Lima Road to Western Reserve.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is covering the scene of the accident. Beaver police had multiple K-9s out looking for the suspect.

No one has been arrested at this time and no injuries were reported.

Currently, there are around 50 power outages in the area. Ohio Edison says power should be restored around 12 p.m.