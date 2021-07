NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beaver Police and Fire Department wants residents to know their phone lines will be down for a few hours Friday.

The lines are scheduled for maintenance from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The listed phone number on the website, (330) 549-2133, will be out of service during that time.

If you need to contact them during that period, call (330) 549-3632 for the police department, and (330) 549-3807 for the fire department.

If it’s an emergency, dial 911 for help.