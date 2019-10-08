Beatitude House launches $3.4-million fundraising campaign

The money will be used for housing, education and programming for Valley families in need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has joined the Beatitude House in helping to launch its new fundraising campaign.

University leaders and community members gathered Tuesday morning at the Pollock House on YSU’s campus. They were to support Beatitude’s Inspiring Hope Campaign.

Organizers want to raise $3.4 million.

“Your community is only as strong as those people that live within its boundaries, and a better community is better for all of us and Beatitude House has that mission in mind all the time,” said Ellen Tressel, board member of Beatitude House.

The campaign has already reached $2 million. They need more money to reach their goal.

Those interested in donating can call Kathleen Moliterno at 330-744-3147 or visit www.beatitudehouse.com/donate.