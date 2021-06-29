Beat the heat: Ways to conserve energy, save money during this heatwave

(WKBN) – The regional transmission organization servicing western Pennsylvania has put out hot weather alerts, but there is no indication that the grid can’t handle the power demand from another hot day.

There are simple ways to beat the heat, conserve energy and keep your electric bill from skyrocketing.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission recommends drawing your blinds and cooking outside rather than using a stove or oven, which adds indoor heat.

Relax in rooms that don’t receive direct sunlight, and use fans to circulate the air. It’s a simple way to feel cooler.

“A ceiling fan is always an effective way. It can help to curb your body temperature by as much as 4 degrees, and that’s big,” said Dave Hixson, of the PUC.

You can save money while staying cool by unplugging things that are not in use. Replace air conditioner filters regularly. Don’t cool rooms you’re not using.

Every degree you raise the thermostat above 72 degrees can save up to 3 percent on that day’s cooling expenses.