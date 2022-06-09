BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A warning was issued for one local community after a bear was spotted walking through the neighborhood Wednesday night.

The Brookfield Police Department asked that residents only call 911 if there is imminent danger. Police are not tracking the bear but said they’ve received reports of a bear sighting in the area of the Center, specifically on Seaburn, Grove and Wood streets.

Police posted a warning on its Facebook page, telling residents to be cautious when allowing pets or children outside.

People living in Cortland and Fowler also reported bear sightings on Wednesday as well.