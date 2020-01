In this June 2, 2012 file photo, The Beach Boys perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Brian Wilson says he felt blindsided by a news release from his Beach Boys bandmate Mike Love that ended the good vibrations on the band’s 50th anniversary tour. Wilson says the expectation was that both sides would help craft and approve the news release. That didn’t happen and now he thinks it’s Love’s turn to reach out. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre announced Monday that the Beach Boys will be taking the stage this summer.

The show is scheduled for August 27 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets prices range from $34.50 to $100.00.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. Pre-sale information is expected to be available soon.

For more information, visit theyoungstownfoundationamp.com.