Be on the lookout for missing Masury teen

Casidee Clearwater, 17, was last seen at her Masury home on October 4

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 02:50 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 02:50 PM EDT

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs help finding a missing Masury teen.

Casidee Clearwater, 17, was last seen at her home on October 4. She may still be nearby.

She is described as being 5'4" tall and weighing 135 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair.

If you see Clearwater or have any information, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or Brookfield Township police at 330-969-1110.

