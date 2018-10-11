Be on the lookout for missing Masury teen

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs help finding a missing Masury teen.

Casidee Clearwater, 17, was last seen at her home on October 4. She may still be nearby.

She is described as being 5'4" tall and weighing 135 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair.

If you see Clearwater or have any information, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or Brookfield Township police at 330-969-1110.