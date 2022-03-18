(WKBN) – As spring hits, more motorcycles are out on the road, but supply chain issues and rising gas prices might pose a problem for bikers.

James Bosela, the sales manager at Warren Harley-Davidson, says sales are on track this year for the shop despite gas prices.

But, he says supply chain issues mean their suppliers might have issues getting product for the store.

As more motorcycles are out on the road, leftover salt and grit can also be rough for riders.

“Be aware of the fact that drivers right now aren’t used to seeing that many motorcycles. So as people start to emerge and get back on the roads with their bikes, they’re more likely to be overlooked,” Bosela said.

He wants drivers to be aware of road conditions and their surroundings.