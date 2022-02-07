MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The snow is disappearing from roads, but that’s also revealing potholes. They’re taking center stage, maybe a little earlier than usual.

Coming off a week with an extreme freeze and thaw cycle, the potholes have started popping open.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti started having some big ones filled on Monday.

“We’re not everywhere and can’t be everywhere at once. So a lot of times, the callers will let us know where there’s issues that we can get to,” he said.

The snowplows may also peel up road material and the drivers will report rough routes that need to be checked as the thaw starts.

Monday through Friday, the engineer’s crew is addressing potholes when not plowing.

“We make cold mix. Obviously, hot mix isn’t available — the plant’s closed down. You know, there’s an air temperature requirement for putting hot mix — it won’t stick in this time of year,” Ginnetti said.

The cold mix is a patch and just a short-term fix to help address the worst holes. It’s the only option this time of year.

The engineer’s best advice is to keep an eye on the road and realize with the melt that there are going to be potholes.

“They fill up with water and you don’t see them ’till you hit them. So if you can slow it down a little and just be careful, you know, especially if it’s on a road that you know is prone to potholes, just be careful out there,” Ginnetti said.

You can report big potholes, just make sure you inform the correct group that handles that specific road.

Whether you live in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana county, call your county engineer to report a pothole.

For a pothole on state roads, call the Ohio Department of Transportation. For the turnpike, call the Turnpike Commission. For a township road, call your township. For a city road, call your city.