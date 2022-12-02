AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is doing what it can to make sure seniors aren’t forgotten for the holidays.

Home Instead is holding its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the 19th year. It’s a program where people in the community can give a gift to a senior citizen for the holidays.

“So many people think of little kids, that might need help this time of year, and the elderly kind of get forgotten sometimes,” said Jennifer Johntony, care professional manager at Home Instead.

Johntony said there are many elderly people who don’t have family or loved ones and the holidays are typically spent alone. This program allows people to give them a gift they may not have gotten otherwise.

There are Christmas trees set up at seven locations throughout Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. The trees have bulbs on them with the names of seniors along with a small wish list.

Anyone can simply go to the location, pick a bulb, buy a gift, then return the gift to the same location.

“A lot of times it’s stuff like jogging suits, some of it’s personal care items they want. You know, nice soaps and lotions that they don’t typically get. A lot of times it’s stuff for their pets and maybe sweet treats that they don’t always have,” Johntony said.

The program currently has around 600 seniors it’s supporting. It will run through December 9.

Below are the tree locations:

Home Instead – 5329 Mahoning Ave., Austintown

Home Instead- 953 Niles-Cortland Rd. SE, Warren

Disilvio’s Family Grill – 517 N. Main St., Hubbard

Core Chiropractic Center – 8098 E. Market St., Warren

The Daily Grind – 824 N State St., Girard

Walmart – 6001 Mahoning Ave., Austintown

Walmart – 2016 Millennium Blvd., Cortland

You can also visit their website to pick a name from the virtual tree.