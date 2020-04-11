BCI, Sheriff’s deputies back at Bristol shooting site Saturday

Investigators were digging outside the home on Hyde Oakfield Road

BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were at the site of a shooting that happened in Bristol earlier this week.

Thursday, 64-year-old Allen Byler was shot in the stomach inside a home in the 1300 block of Hyde Oakfield Road. He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Milton Kurtzman, 71, was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Investigators said at the time of Thursday’s shooting, the two were still roommates. They received a report that the two had been involved in some sort of dispute.

Saturday, investigators were digging outside the home. They wouldn’t comment on their investigation, saying more information may be released on Monday.