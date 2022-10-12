LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The results of an investigation into a shootout earlier this year, where a man accused of a shooting was wounded after exchanging gunfire with township police, has been referred to Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins.

Steve Irwin, press secretary for state Attorney General Dave Yost, said the probe into the June 10 shooting by the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation was recently completed.

Liberty police exchanged gunfire with Keith Mallard, 55, of Youngstown, after Mallard was accused of shooting a man who was stopped at a red light in front of Mallard’s car at the intersection of Liberty Street and Belmont Avenue.

Police responded instantly and tried to stop a vehicle Mallard was driving. He stopped but opened fire on police, reports said. Police returned fire, wounding Mallard.

Mallard was treated for his injuries at St. Elizabeth Health Center before being taken into custody. He faces charges in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court of attempted aggravated murder and inducing panic with firearms specifications, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

A mental health evaluation determined that Mallard is competent to stand trial, but Mallard’s attorney wants a couple of weeks to go over the report. Another hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25 before Judge Ronald Rice.

The driver Mallard is accused of shooting has been blinded because of his wounds.

This is the second investigation that BCI has completed involving local police who were involved in shootings.

Last week, BCI announced that the results of their investigation into the April 1 shooting of James Sheets, 35, by Struthers police, was turned over to the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office. Sheets was being chased by police and was shot on Salt Springs Road in Youngstown after police said he pointed a gun at officers involved in the chase.

BCI is still working on the investigation into the shooting death of Imonie Hackett, 31, who died more than a month after she was shot by a member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s SWAT team during an almost two-day standoff at the Austintown apartment complex where she lived.