YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio charged five men with transporting and selling cocaine in the Youngstown area.

Named in the indictment are Jose Guadalupe Vasquez Rios; Jose Fransico Espinoza-Medina; Javier Delgado-Ortiz; Hector Delira-Rico; and Casimiro Hidalgo-Herrera. No ages or addresses were given for the men in the complaint.