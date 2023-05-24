SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders with the Better Business Bureau honored local companies and community leaders that live up to the agency’s standards for excellence and trust.

Hundreds gathered at The Lake Club for the annual Torch Awards program.

Three local businesses were recognized for their trust in the marketplace as well as excellence among non-profit agencies and local civic leadership.

The BBB’s president says each of the recipients was chosen for operating within the BBB’s standards.

“They practice that in their business with their vendors and their employees. So being able to highlight great businesses doing great work in the Mahoning Valley is such a fun and fantastic day for the BBB,” said Melissa Ames with the BBB.

First News evening anchor Stan Boney served as emcee for the event.

The program ended with five local high school seniors receiving the BBB’s Ethics and Integrity Scholarship for college.