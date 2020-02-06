Bazetta woman charged with stealing from Howland doctor

A Bazetta woman is facing grand theft charges after prosecutors say she took over $62,000 from a doctor in Howland

Brandy Cotton, 39, is was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury this week.

According to the indictment, Cotton took $62,623 from the offices of Dr. Christopher Stychno Chiropractic between January 2016 and January 2019.

The doctor’s office is located on State Route 46 in Howland.

Cotton was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday. Court records show she was arraigned the same day.