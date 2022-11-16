BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A road in Bazetta is closed due to an “active police incident,” and the coroner has been called to investigate.

According to the Bazetta Fire Department, N. Park Avenue between State Route 305 and Johnson Plank is closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police from Bazetta, Champion and Cortland are on the scene.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.