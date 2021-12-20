BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Bazetta Township.

She was hit on State Route 305 around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

State troopers visited the woman in the hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

Details are limited but here’s the 911 call that reported the emergency to police:

“It looks like she’s off either to the right or in the lane of traffic but there is a vehicle there, the vehicle that hit her, but she’s protected from traffic.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and could not comment on a suspect or any pending charges at this time.