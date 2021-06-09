Bazetta police: Suspect threw feces, chair during investigation of reported threats

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Bazetta man is facing a slew of charges after police say he threw a chair at an officer and refused to come out of his trailer during an investigation.

Officers were called to a trailer in the 100 block of Larry Lane around 1:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a domestic situation. According to a police report, officers had received a report that the suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Goldner, was “going crazy” and threatening to kill family members.

Police arrived to hear yelling and glass breaking inside the trailer. Officers had Goldner’s family members leave the trailer and said Goldner then ran toward the door.

An officer hit Goldner with a Taser but reported that it had no effect on him. Goldner pulled out the Taser darts and threw them at the officer and then picked up a chair and threw it at the officer, according to the report.

Police reported that Goldner slammed the door shut and refused to come outside, saying they would have to shoot him because he wasn’t going to jail. Officers reported that Goldner then threatened to turn on the gas inside the trailer.

According to the report, officers were able to see Goldner through a vent fan in the kitchen and decided to spray pepper spray toward him. The report states that Goldner ran to the sink and splashed water on his face and then dropped his pants, defecating. He then began throwing feces around the kitchen, according to the report.

After officers used more pepper spray on Goldner through the windows, they said Goldner eventually gave up and came outside, where he was taken into custody.

He faces charges of domestic violence, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.