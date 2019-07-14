Bazetta police have new tool to reunite lost pets with owners

Scanners will be used to reunite microchipped strays with their owners

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County police department has a new tool to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

The Cortland Starbucks and Busters Brigade donated a microchip scanner to Bazetta police.

The scanners will be used to reunite microchipped strays with their owners and save a trip to the pound.

As a thank you, the police department is collecting pet supplies like food, leashes and treats for Busters Brigade.

You can drop donations off the Bazetta Police Department between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The police department is located at 2671 McCleary Jacoby Rd.