Bazetta police arrest 1, looking for another after Circle K robbery

Tyler Penwell was arrested Friday, but officers are still looking for Hunter Thomas

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One man is in jail and an arrest warrant is out for a second suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Bazetta convenience store Friday night.

Tyler Penwell, 19, was arraigned in both Central and Warren municipal courts Monday morning on charges of aggravated robbery, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

Police have been able to identify the second suspect as 19-year-old Hunter Thomas, of Struthers. Officers said a warrant for his arrest was filed in Central District Court Monday.

Penwell was arrested shortly after police say he and Thomas robbed Circle K at the corner of Routes 5 and 46 at gunpoint.

Police said they ordered the cashier to put all of the cash from the register into a backpack.

“They produced a firearm and subsequently robbed the clerk,” said Bazetta Township Police Chief Christopher Herlinger. “They were also in two stolen vehicles out of Struthers PD.”

When police asked Penwell why he robbed the store, he told them, “I don’t know, just making stupid decisions I guess, doing dumb stuff,” according to a report.