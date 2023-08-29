BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Don’t be alarmed if you see first responders in the waters of the Mosquito Creek Reservoir the next few days — they’re taking part in water-rescue training.

Bazetta and Champion firefighters are taking part in water rescue training at the Mosquito Creek Reservoir from Monday through Wednesday morning.

Courtesy of: Bazetta Fire Department

Crews practiced rescue boat operations, self-rescue, victim rescue and putting on safety equipment, according to a post by the Bazetta Fire Department.

The departments want the public to be aware of the training so they are not alarmed when they see emergency vehicles and personnel in the area.