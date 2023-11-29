BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bazetta Fire Department announced Wednesday that free smoke alarms are ready to be installed for any Bazetta resident who needs them.

The smoke detectors were made possible by a grant from the Northern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross.

In addition to the smoke detectors, bedside shakers/fire alarms are available to those who are hearing impaired.

The smoke detectors must be installed by Bazetta Fire Department personnel.

To get a smoke detector, call 330-637-4136 to schedule an appointment.