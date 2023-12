BAZETTA Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- One person has died after a crash on the Route 5 bypass on Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the fatal crash scene in Bazetta Township around 3:30 a.m.

As a result of the crash, the right lane of Route 5 eastbound near Elm Road is blocked in the area.

OSHP has not released the name of the deceased person or any other information about how the crash happened.

Troopers are still on the scene.