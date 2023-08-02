BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — After the community was in distress last week over missing flags and grave markers at a Bazetta cemetery, a recent statement from police said the entire situation was a result of a “lapse of communication.”

Police released a statement Wednesday stating the individual involved in the removal of the items had been identified and interviewed, and the prosecutor has declined to file charges in the case.

The reasoning behind the decision is that “the entire incident was a lapse in communication between several organizations,” according to the release.

“This incident should serve to help improve the communications between the groups and volunteers to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future,” the report stated.

The property has been returned to the proper organization undamaged.

Police extended their thanks to the public for its assistance and are closing the case.

There are plans in place to put the grave markers back this fall, but the project will take some time because it will first be necessary to figure out where the veterans were buried in the cemetery.