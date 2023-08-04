BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A man from Eastlake wants to help after flags and markers went missing from veterans graves at a Bazetta cemetery last month.

Daniel Matheke sent First News copies of WPA Cemetery Plat maps for Hillside Cemetery. The maps show the lot and grave number veterans were buried at in the cemetery. It also specifies whether the veteran served in the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican War, Civil War, Spanish American War, or first World War

First News delivered the maps to Retired Army Col. Robert Mangold Friday afternoon.

Mangold said it’ll help members of the American Legion Post 540 find grave sites of veterans who served in those wars.

“This is the first written documentation that we’ve seen about where some of these graves were located some years back,” Mangold said.

Mangold said members of the American Legion still have a big task ahead of them. The members — most of whom are in their 80s — still have to place about 450 markers at grave sites throughout the cemetery.

Earlier this week, the prosecutor at Trumbull County Central District Court declined to file charges.