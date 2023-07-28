BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — After flags and veterans markers went missing at a Bazetta cemetery and were returned to a veterans center late Thursday, the investigation still continues.

Retired Army Colonel Robert Mangold said he’s “elated” American Legion Post 540 has its flags and markers back, but now there’s a new mission: Putting the markers back on the hundreds of veterans graves at Hillside Cemetery.

“We really got quite a job ahead of us to do this, I think,” said Mangold.

Police say between 400 to 600 flags were removed for the cemetery without permission last week.

“There’s about seven of us that are young enough — and I’m 80 — to be able to do this,” Mangold said. “Most likely, we are going to be calling on the community here to come down here and give us a hand with this.”

Mangold said the post plans to start placing the markers in the ground this fall.

But first, its members will need to figure out where the veterans are buried in the cemetery.

“As we walk around here, we’ve seen that some of the markers are so old that weather has taken their toll on them,” Mangold said. “In some cases, we cannot even tell the name of the person who’s there.”

It’s still unknown who took the flags and markers or why.

Police Chief Christopher Herlinger said the department is still investigating and expects to release more details next week.

Mangold estimates the value of the items is about $5,600. He said the post would like to pursue charges.

“The real damage is to the families that their loved one, their veteran no longer has a marker here,” Mangold said. “It has to sort of make you wonder about our society.”