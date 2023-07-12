BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Day two of the Trumbull County Fair brought in some special events.

A Civil War encampment is set up at the fairgrounds. Enactors are dressed up in authentic uniforms dating back to the 1860s.

Artifacts are on display along with tents and even a mess hall that are period-authentic.

“The Civil War period is an extremely important time period that needs to be studied and understood. Otherwise, history has a tendency to repeat itself,” said Jonathan Smith, a Civil War historian.

Smith said his group is ready to answer any questions and guide people through the display.

In the horse barn, the Junior fair has teamed up with 4-H to host daily horse shows. Wednesday was Western Day.

Each barn is decorated with flowers and with this year’s theme of “Batten Down the Hatches.”

“We have a theme every year that the Junior Fair puts out for us,” said Elaine Brown, with “Touch of Class” 4-H.

The 4-H Club has horse shows every week.