BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond has been set at $5,000 for a Bazetta man charged under Ohio’s new felony strangulation law.

Larlun Speelman pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence, disrupting public service, strangulation and abduction at his arraignment last week.

The charges stem from an April incident investigated by Bazetta police.

During a pretrial hearing Tuesday afternoon, Judge Ronald Rice ordered Speelman to not have any contact, be it direct or indirect, with the victim as a condition of his bond with pretrial release.

He’s due back in court on July 13.