BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Bazetta Township police are asking for help in finding a missing man who could be in danger due to his health.

According to police, 35-year-old Eric Pirtz, of Cortland, was reported missing early Sunday evening when he was believed to have left his home on foot. Pirtz has a brain injury, and officers are concerned for his safety.

Pirtz is a 35-year-old white man standing 5’11 and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a baseball cap and a gray sweatshirt.

A photo of Pirtz can be found online.

Anyone with information, or anyone who thinks they’ve seen Pirtz, should contact police or call 911.